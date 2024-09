SNAPPED: Roma fans leave message for Souloukou after De Rossi sacking

Roma ultras have taken aim at chief exec Lina Souloukou after the sacking of Daniele de Rossi.

De Rossi was sacked and replaced by Ivan Juric at Roma on Wednesday, with Souloukou the major driver of the change.

Advertisement Advertisement

On Friday, at the Trigora training ground, ultras hung a banner making clear their feelings on the decision.

It read: ‘De Rossi, the sea of Rome. Lina the evil of Rome.’

Roma and Juric will meet Udinese on Sunday.