Roma great Giannini: I expect fans protests over De Rossi sacking
Roma great Giuseppe Giannini admits Daniele de Rossi's sacking took him by surprise.

De Rossi was dumped by Roma and replaced by Ivan Juric.

Giannini told TMW: "There is little to comment on, it is the destiny of coaches. It is clear that since he was a flag and a point of reference, it is a shame, but it is always the same. Coaches are at the mercy of the clubs and the results, these two are key components of the entire career of a professional.

"Yes, very much so (I was surprised). We're talking about a coach who had renewed his contract a few months ago, sorry." 

"I expect a civil protest at the stadium on Sunday and I think it's in the air. I say this above all because of how this removal happened and because I know the environment."

Asked if he felt the players were with De Rossi, he added: "Yes, because otherwise the players would be idiots. I don't think that individuals who play for Roma could have the stupidity to go against a figure like Daniele.

"There can be a comparison, but the player only thinks about playing, I don't think they had the strength to determine the dismissal."

Cosmi blasts Roma owners for De Rossi sacking