Slovakia coach Calzona: I want only the best for Napoli; I couldn't turn things around

Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona has admitted regret over his time in charge of Napoli.

Calzona took over from Walter Mazzarri for the final months of the season at Napoli in a caretaker capacity.

However, after an initial boost, Napoli continued to struggle under the Slovakia coach.

He told La Repubblica: "I really wanted to do well on the Azzurri bench, I'm very attached to the city and the team: for this reason I'm still sorry that the results weren't what we hoped for, beyond the improvements highlighted by quite a few parameters. In football it happens.

"They put the label 'assistant' on me, but I've always been a coach. Does the assistant surgeon know how to operate or not?

"I love Napoli very much and I wanted to help the team. But the season had taken a bad turn and there was no way to reverse the trend. I will never regret having accepted the double role, I hold on to the pride of having coached Napoli, even if it lasted for three months and it didn't go as I had hoped.

"I hope the Azzurri return to the top and I look forward with my head held high, without bitterness. I am on a mission for Slovakia and I am very proud of it."