Shifting agents' commission sees AC Milan stall Zirkzee move

Journalist Carlo Pellegatti says AC Milan are pulling back from talks for Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee.

Pellegatti states a shifting price for agents' commissions has been reason for Milan's hesitation.

He said on his YouTube channel: “Why did the reports come out about Milan being ready to pay the clause and having an agreement with Zirkzee?

"And didn’t they know about the commissions? According to my source, maybe it’s not the truth, at first the commission requests were 6 million, then they went up to 9, then 12 and finally 15. If this indiscretion were true, it is clear that they (Milan) were blown away. They probably thought the commissions were 6 and not 15.

"The commissions have changed over time, a bit like last year with Taremi.”