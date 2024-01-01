Man Utd unhappy with agent commissions in Zirkzee talks

Tribal Football
Manchester United are not any closer to getting a striker signing over the line.

The Red Devils are in for a Bologna star, but have not yet been able to reach an agreement with his agents.

Per the Daily Star, United and Joshua Zirkzee’s representatives are in deep discussions.

The striker has a £34 million clause in his contract that makes him very much attainable.

However, his agents are said to want a significant cut of any deal, which complicates matters.

There are also other clubs vying for his signature, including AC Milan and Arsenal.

