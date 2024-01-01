Man Utd prepare to meet clause for Bologna striker Zirkzee

Tribal Football
Manchester United are ready to meet the buyout clause in Josh Zirkzee's Bologna contract.

The Holland centre-forward is being discussed inside United as they seek to boost manager Erik ten Hag's striker options,

The Sun says Zirkzee's deal carries a cut-price €40m exit clause and United are considering meeting the price.

The former Bayern Munich youngster is ready to leave Bologna and is also a target for AC Milan.

However, agent Kia Joorabchian's €15m commission demands has turned off the Rossonero. Also in United's favour is that Joorabchian is willing to slash his price to €8m to place Zirkzee at Old Trafford.

