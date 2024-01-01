Dida backing AC Milan move for Zirkzee: Similar to Ibra

Former AC Milan goalkeeper Nelson Dida is backing their move for Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee.

Milan are attempting to agree terms with Bologna and Zirkzee's agent, Kia Joorabchian.

Dida told Sky Italia: "I hope that Milan will sign great players and build a strong team for next year.

"Zirkzee reminds me a little of Ibrahimovic, but Ibra is Ibra. Ibra has certainly done a lot in his career, he is a 360-degree player, so in the box, out there, in the air, he was truly complete.

"So in my opinion these types of comparisons Ibra has an advantage. He (Zirzkee) however has great characteristics so they will be important if he comes to Milan."