Shevchenko: The qualities today's AC Milan players need

AC Milan hero Andriy Shevchenko has told the current players what they need to succeed with the Rossonero.

Shevchenko won the Champions League as a Milan player.

He told Goal Italia: “Personality, humility, quality, a Milan player must give everything, because San Siro is a very difficult stadium, very special, Milan fans expect a lot from you, you must give everything to them.”

Asked about the coaches he played for at Milan, Sheva also said: “I put Ancelotti at the top. I put Lobanovskyi because he is my first coach, who transformed me, changed me, gave me everything, but Carlo is a great coach, he has won with all the teams, he has worked with great players, he has worked in so many generations which is even more difficult.

“He was still young but there is a big difference in mentality and he still manages to give enthusiasm, to find a beautiful relationship with the players, to win which is the most difficult thing, to motivate the players to win. Carlo is great.”

Mentions
Serie AShevchenko AndriyAC Milan
