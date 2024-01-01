Tribal Football
Most Read
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange

Agent of Thiaw says Newcastle transfer is "false and incorrect"

Agent of Thiaw says Newcastle transfer is "false and incorrect"
Agent of Thiaw says Newcastle transfer is "false and incorrect"
Agent of Thiaw says Newcastle transfer is "false and incorrect"Action Plus
Newcastle United target Malick Thiaw’s agent has spoken out regarding claims made about his client.

The past 24 hours have seen a rise in stories claiming that Newcastle and AC Milan were close to finalizing a deal for Thiaw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the center half is a Magpies target, the reports may be a little premature at this stage.

Gordon Stipic, the agent of Thiaw, told Sky Germany: “The current reporting about my client Malick Thiaw in connection with a possible transfer to Newcastle United is FALSE and incorrect. 

“Therefore, I will not comment on any further rumors.”

Milan are said to want a fee that is higher than what Newcastle are able to pay for Thiaw.

Mentions
Thiaw MalickGordon AnthonyNewcastle UtdAC MilanFootball TransfersPremier LeagueSerie A
Related Articles
Newcastle need to up bid for AC Milan defender
Newcastle interested in AC Milan defender in what would be a huge £30M move
Newcastle interested in AC Milan star as they look to rebuild defence this summer