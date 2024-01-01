Agent of Thiaw says Newcastle transfer is "false and incorrect"

Newcastle United target Malick Thiaw’s agent has spoken out regarding claims made about his client.
The past 24 hours have seen a rise in stories claiming that Newcastle and AC Milan were close to finalizing a deal for Thiaw.
Advertisement
Advertisement
While the center half is a Magpies target, the reports may be a little premature at this stage.
Gordon Stipic, the agent of Thiaw, told Sky Germany: “The current reporting about my client Malick Thiaw in connection with a possible transfer to Newcastle United is FALSE and incorrect.
“Therefore, I will not comment on any further rumors.”
Milan are said to want a fee that is higher than what Newcastle are able to pay for Thiaw.