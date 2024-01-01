Tribal Football
Stojkovic full of praise for incoming AC Milan signing Pavlovic

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic has sung the praises of RB Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

Pavlovic is signing for AC Milan for a fee rising to €20m.

And Stojkovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Pavlovic is not just a defender, he is a warrior . I am not surprised, I will tell you an anecdote from this summer so you can understand why. In Germany, during the European Championship, Pavlovic asked me for advice for his future.

“Strahinja told me that he could choose between several Premier League clubs and Milan in case of leaving Salzburg. I told him: ‘If you can choose, go to Milan. It is a top club and Serie A is the university for a defender’.

“He thought exactly like me, he had an experience in Italy in mind. I am always happy when a player from my national team lands in a big club, but in Strahinja’s case I would be even happier.”

He added, “With his imposing size he combines a notable elevation, useful in both areas, and a quick step. He is good at defending in the open field. And then he is left-footed: there are not many young, high-level, left-footed central defenders. Pavlovic is one of these and signing him is a bargain.”

