AC Milan coach Fonseca ponders Saelemaekers, Colombo futures

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca has hinted he wants to keep hold of Alexis Saelemaekers.

The Belgium midfielder is expected to be sold this summer, though is with Milan in the US for their preseason tour.

Fonseca said, "Alexis? He is a player I love a lot. I like the quality. I think he is a kind of player every coach loves to have, because he can play in different positions. He is more confident, I think he is a player I would love to keep in the team.”

On Lorenzo Colombo, he hinted the young striker may be loaned out.

The coach added, “When you have young players, we have to understand the space they can have in the team. In some positions it can be difficult for them, in others not. Colombo played a good game today, but he needs to play but with Morata and Luka it will be difficult to play. For the others, however, we will see.”