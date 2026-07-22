Sevilla confirm Akor Adams’ departure for Venezia

Sevilla FC have reached an agreement with Venezia FC for the transfer of Nigerian striker Akor Adams to the Italian Serie A side.

The Nigerian leaves the Spanish club after making 37 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists.

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Akor joined Sevilla during the 2024-25 winter transfer window from French side Montpellier and enjoyed his most productive spell during the 2025/26 campaign, when he registered all of his goal contributions.

During his time in Seville, Adams also made his Nigeria debut and established himself as a regular member of the Super Eagles squad.

The striker has earned 15 international caps and scored six goals, including a notable contribution at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria claimed the bronze medal.