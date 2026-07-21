Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are reportedly 'confident' they'll be able to sign West Ham's Crysencio Summerville from under the noses of Roma.

Roma have been working on a deal to sign the 24-year-old over the past few weeks and made an offer of €47m plus add-ons.

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Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal have swooped in and are now ‘confident’ they’ll be able to sign Summerville ahead of the Italians.

It’s as yet unknown just how much they have offered West Ham, but Al Hilal have proposed a higher salary to Summerville in order to convince him to leave Europe.

Roma will not make a counter offer and have left the decision up to the Dutch winger.