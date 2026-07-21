Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Roma make enquiry for wantaway Chelsea defender Axel Disasi

Roma make enquiry for wantaway Chelsea defender Axel Disasi
Roma make enquiry for wantaway Chelsea defender Axel Disasi MI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Roma have reportedly made an enquiry for unwanted Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The 28-year-old was a member of Chelsea’s infamous ‘bomb squad’ last summer but failed to secure a move away.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Disasi spent six months training with the under-21s before securing a loan move to West Ham in January, impressing but ultimately being unable to stop them getting relegated.

According to Foot Mercato, the centre-back may finally be getting his move away from Stamford Bridge after Roma made an enquiry.

The Serie A side have also reached out to the player’s representatives with Chelsea slapping a €20m price tag on Disasi.

Mentions
Serie AAxel DisasiChelseaAS RomaPremier LeagueFootball transfers