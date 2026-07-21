Roma have reportedly made an enquiry for unwanted Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The 28-year-old was a member of Chelsea’s infamous ‘bomb squad’ last summer but failed to secure a move away.

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Disasi spent six months training with the under-21s before securing a loan move to West Ham in January, impressing but ultimately being unable to stop them getting relegated.

According to Foot Mercato, the centre-back may finally be getting his move away from Stamford Bridge after Roma made an enquiry.

The Serie A side have also reached out to the player’s representatives with Chelsea slapping a €20m price tag on Disasi.