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Luka Modric 'verbally agrees' AC Milan contract extension

Luka Modric 'verbally agrees' AC Milan contract extension
Luka Modric 'verbally agrees' AC Milan contract extensionREUTERS

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly verbally agreed to sign a new AC Milan contract.

The 40-year-old joined the Italian giants from Real Madrid as a free agent last summer, ending his incredible 13 spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Despite his age, Modric was a key player for AC Milan over 2025-26, popping up with two goals and three assists in his 37 games across all competitions.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Modric has now verbally agreed a new ‘short term’ contract with the Serie A side following a conversation with new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Croatian midfielder decided against retiring and is now expected to put pen to paper in the coming days.

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