Arsenal turn down £12M bid from AC Milan for talented defender

Arsenal turn down £12M bid from Napoli for talented defender

Arsenal are said to have turned down a £12.5M bid from Napoli for defender Jakub Kiwior.

The Polish international is not first choice at the Gunners when all their defenders are fit.

However, The Mirror states that Arsenal are not inclined to lose him on the cheap either.

Napoli, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are all chasing after Kiwior this winter.

Italian outfit Tuttosport states that Napoli are at the front of that queue and have already put in an offer.

However, Arsenal would want to see bids in the region of £20M to convince them to sell.

