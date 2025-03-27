Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star

Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to battle it out with Man United in the race to sign highly regarded Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz.

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 19-year-old’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is putting the feelers out in order to try secure a move for his client and both Chelsea and Liverpool have entered the race alongside Man United.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s understood the Turkey international isn’t in any rush to leave Juventus but a significant offer could force the club’s hand.

Juventus are reluctant to sell one of their best young prospects and are demanding a fee of €90 million (£75m) in order to agree to a sale.

The Italian club are in danger of missing out on a place in the Champions League next season, sacking Thiago Motta and replacing him with Igor Tudor.

Yildiz has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects, scoring six goals and providing four assists in his 41 games across all competitions.