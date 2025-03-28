Chelsea and Sancho ponder next move as Man Utd wait

Tribal Football
HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Chelsea and Jadon Sancho are yet to make a final decision on his future at Stamford Bridge.

Sancho is on-loan at Chelsea from Manchester United with an option to buy for £25m.

However, should Chelsea want to send Sancho back to Old Trafford, it will cost them a £5m penalty fee.

The Mirror says Chelsea, contrary to other reports, are yet to make a definitive decision over Sancho's situation.

And for the winger, a return to United is off the agenda. Sancho doesn't see his future with United and instead would prefer continuing with the Blues.

This season, Sancho has two goals and six assists in 29 appearances for Chelsea.

