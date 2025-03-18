Tribal Football
Serbia coach Stojkovic slams Juventus over Vlahovic treatment

Carlos Volcano
Serbia coach Stojkovic slams Juventus over Vlahovic treatment
Serbia coach Stojkovic slams Juventus over Vlahovic treatment
Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic has taken aim at Juventus over their treatment of Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic is no longer regarded as first-choice at Juve, with coach Thiago Motta favouring January arrival Randal Kolo Muani, who is on-loan from PSG.

“I have a good opinion of Vlahovic and his qualities. In football, there are times when the atmosphere around a club is negative. I won’t go into detail and comment on why he’s not playing and whether he should be used more. That’s their business,” Stojkovic said at yesterday's media conference.

“Every player has positive and negative moments in their careers. We appreciate that Dusan is one of the most important players for our game.

"He will always play with me, because he has the opportunity here to show that what they are doing to him is not good.” 

