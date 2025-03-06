Prandelli urges Juventus to not give up on Vlahovic

Former Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has urged Juventus not to give up on Dusan Vlahovic.

Prandelli worked with the Serbia striker while the pair with the Viola.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Instead of giving him up, I would always play with him and (Randal) Kolo Muani together. But every experience improves you and I am convinced that Dusan will come out stronger temperamentally from this moment.

"I am sure of it because I always see him enter with the right spirit."

Asked who he would take between Kenan Yildiz and Ademola Lookman for his dream team, Prandelli was adamant.

He replied: "Vlahovic. I trained Dusan in Florence and I consider him very strong.

"Who between him and Victor Osimhen? Let's talk about top attackers, but the question is another. What characteristics will Thiago Motta want from his centre forward...?"