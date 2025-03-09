Tribal Football
Arsenal spy cut-price swoop for Juventus striker Vlahovic

Arsenal are spying a bargain deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners were outbid by Juve three years ago for Vlahovic when he was leaving Fiorentina.

However, the move to Turin hasn't worked out for the Serb.

Indeed, he has lost his status as first-choice centre-forward at Juve, being usurped by January arrival Randal Kolo Muani, on-loan from PSG.

Juve want to keep hold of the France international and plan to fund the deal by cashing in on Vlahovic.

Despite his struggles, Vlahovic retains admirers at Arsenal and TuttoJuve says they will aim to do business this summer for a cut-price £25m.

 

