Napoli president De Laurentiis raises prospect of Kvaratskhelia SALE

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is willing to SELL Khvicha Kvaratskhelia if an agreement over a new contract cannot be reached.

TMW says there is some distance between the two parties as negotiations rumble on.

Napoli are offering €6.5m-a-year plus bonuses, while the winger's agents are demanding €8m-a-year to continue.

With both sides digging in, ADL declared: "There have been previous cases, if he leaves we will come to terms with it. It is important to respect the players' wishes, but also those of the club."

Over the summer, ADL rejected a massive €100m offer from PSG for Kvaratskhelia on the demands of coach Antonio Conte.

Kvaratskhelia was also happy to stay, despite PSG tabling him a package worth €11m-a-year.

For now, the Georgian is on less than €2m-a-year at Napoli.

