Sbravati leaving Genoa academy post for Juventus

Genoa academy director Michele Sbravati is leaving his role after 21 years.

Sbravati is leaving Genoa for Juventus, where he will join the staff of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Genoa announced: "Genoa bids farewell to and thanks to Michele Sbravati.

"After 21 years together, our paths are separating. In this long journey, the foundations have been laid to create a solid structure and start a constant growth of the youth sector and the football school, up to competing at the highest levels with multiple teams in the national championships.

"Looking back over time, we feel only joy and gratitude for the unforgettable moments we have experienced together. Thank you Michele for the work and time you have dedicated to Genoa, with the best wishes for your personal and professional future."