Aston Villa midfielder Luiz undergoing medical with Juventus today

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz will undergo a medical with Juventus today.

The tests will be held in the USA.

He will sign a 5-year contract, therefore until 2029, with a salary of €4.5m net per season.

The medical will be held in California, where he is currently in retreat with the Brazil squad for the Copa America.

Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea will move to Villa in the opposite direction, with Juve also paying €20m in cash and a further €8m in bonuses.