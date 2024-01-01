Chiellini tells Napoli pair Di Lorenzo, Kvaratskhelia: If Conte wants you, you're staying!

Former Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini can see Giovanni di Lorenzo and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia staying with Napoli.

Agents for both players have stated they expect to leave after the Euros. However, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis was bullish about them staying at Antonio Conte's presentation yesterday.

Chiellini told Sky Italia: “I had a similar experience with Antonio, he arrived after two seventh places and there were rumours about me.

"In retreat he looked at me and said to put my mind at peace: you're not moving. They seem like the same words to me.

"The advice for Kvara and Di Lorenzo is to stay calm and think about Napoli because they will never move.”