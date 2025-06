Juventus defender Nicolo Savona has signed a new contract.

The young stopper has penned a new deal to 2030.

The 22 year-old established himself as a regular first teamer for Juve last season.

Savona made his debut in the first Serie A game of last term and went onto to make 37 appearances.

The defender has been Bianconero since he was eight years old.