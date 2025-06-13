Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Gyokeres' agents meet with Arsenal directors ahead of summer move
Alexander-Arnold explains Real Madrid choice; Liverpool exit; why 'Trent' on shirt

Leeds rival Juventus, Villa for wantaway Chelsea keeper Petrovic

Paul Vegas
Leeds rival Juventus, Villa for wantaway Chelsea keeper Petrovic
Leeds rival Juventus, Villa for wantaway Chelsea keeper PetrovicAction Plus
Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is attracting major Premier League interest.

Petrovic is ready to leave Chelsea in the coming weeks after being left out of their Club World Cup squad. The decision has been made to help the keeper and his agents sort out his future for next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Leeds United are interested in Petrovic, with Juventus, Aston Villa and Wolves also keen.

With Ilian Meslier expected to leave Elland Road this summer, Leeds chiefs are seeking a new keeper signing and Petrovic is on their radar, says the Yorkshire Post.

Also under consideration is Michael Cooper (Sheffield United) and Sam Johnstone (Wolves). 

Mentions
Premier LeaguePetrovic DjordjeMeslier IllanCooper MichaelJohnstone SamChelseaLeedsAston VillaJuventusWolvesSheffield UtdSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt
Chelsea to 'mutually terminate' Axel Disasi contract amid Juventus interest
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Newcastle turn to Chelsea winger Madueke; Bayern Munich Leao push; Ter Stegen and Man Utd