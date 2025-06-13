Leeds rival Juventus, Villa for wantaway Chelsea keeper Petrovic

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is attracting major Premier League interest.

Petrovic is ready to leave Chelsea in the coming weeks after being left out of their Club World Cup squad. The decision has been made to help the keeper and his agents sort out his future for next season.

Leeds United are interested in Petrovic, with Juventus, Aston Villa and Wolves also keen.

With Ilian Meslier expected to leave Elland Road this summer, Leeds chiefs are seeking a new keeper signing and Petrovic is on their radar, says the Yorkshire Post.

Also under consideration is Michael Cooper (Sheffield United) and Sam Johnstone (Wolves).