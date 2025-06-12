Mancini: I held talks with Juventus; I wanted Serie A return
Mancini has stayed away from the game since leaving the Saudi Arabia job last year.
Speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: "Proposals? I had at least a couple in Italy and three abroad, one in Brazil (from Botafogo). But I wanted to wait, to see if I would have a chance in Italy."
Mancini also said: "I've never heard from anyone from Inter. I had spoken to Juve months ago, but now it has their coach: (Igor) Tudor did well."
On Serie A, he adds: "Napoli favourite? It depends on how much the others strengthen, Napoli will do it because they have the economic means to afford it: they will start with an advantage, I think so. But watch out for Juve.
"(Massimilano) Allegri's return? He's experienced, he knows Milan and high-level football: he'll do well."
In closing, on his future, Mancini added: "Where do I see myself in September? Maybe September is too early... Let's see, at this point it could be easier abroad. One thing is certain: it must be a proposal that makes me happy."