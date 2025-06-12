Mancini: I held talks with Juventus; I wanted Serie A return

Former Italy and Inter Milan coach Roberto Mancini admits he wants to work again in Serie A.

Mancini has stayed away from the game since leaving the Saudi Arabia job last year.

Speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: "Proposals? I had at least a couple in Italy and three abroad, one in Brazil (from Botafogo). But I wanted to wait, to see if I would have a chance in Italy."

Mancini also said: "I've never heard from anyone from Inter. I had spoken to Juve months ago, but now it has their coach: (Igor) Tudor did well."

On Serie A, he adds: "Napoli favourite? It depends on how much the others strengthen, Napoli will do it because they have the economic means to afford it: they will start with an advantage, I think so. But watch out for Juve.

"(Massimilano) Allegri's return? He's experienced, he knows Milan and high-level football: he'll do well."

In closing, on his future, Mancini added: "Where do I see myself in September? Maybe September is too early... Let's see, at this point it could be easier abroad. One thing is certain: it must be a proposal that makes me happy."