Chelsea to 'mutually terminate' Axel Disasi contract amid Juventus interest

Chelsea and Axel Disasi are set to go their separate ways and come to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with Juventus interested.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan with Aston Villa having failed to establish himself as a starter at Chelsea.

Chelsea paid Monaco £38.5 million ($52m) for his services back in 2023 but are now willing to let him go on a free, according to TuttoJuve.

Juventus have already enquired about the Frenchman’s situation but are hesitant to pay a fee due to the club’s financial struggles.

Disasi still has four years remaining on his Chelsea contract but has fallen behind the likes of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Trevoh Chalobah in the pecking order.