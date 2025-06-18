Savona pleased with new long-term deal at Juventus; ready for Al Ain

Juventus defender Nicolò Savona admits he's happy with his new contract.

Savona has penned a new deal to 2030.

And ahead of tonight's Club World Cup opener with Al Ain, the fullback said: "I'm very happy with the renewal, I left Juventus when I was 8 years old and I'm very happy, sometimes I can't even find the words to talk about it.

"Now I want to keep pushing on the accelerator and never stop, even more than last year."

On facing Al Ain, Savona continued: "A team we don't know well, but we think about ourselves, about going out on the pitch and playing our game without making the mistake of underestimating the opponent."