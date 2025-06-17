Kalulu: I never doubted Juventus would buy me; we must respect Al Ain

Pierre Kalulu is delighted to be a Juventus player.

Kalulu's loan deal from AC Milan was converted into a permanent transfer last week.

At his Club World Cup media conference this morning, the France defender began: "Honestly, I was never afraid that Juventus would not buy me. I always had faith in my work and I'm happy that everything went well.

"I was on loan, but in reality since last summer I have always felt part of the team and the Juve environment. My situation has changed on a contractual level, but the rest is the same."

Facing Al Ain

Juve meet Al Ain in their opening Club World Cup tie and Kalulu continued: "It is very important for us and we are proud to be here.

"It is for clubs, but it is still a World Cup. We see it as a continuation of the previous season. We have a clear idea of ​​how we want to play, there is great enthusiasm in the group, we are physically well and we are here to win as many games as possible.

"We are watching the other games and we will have to respect all the opponents, starting with Al Ain."