Juventus chief Comolli targets Ghisolfi after Roma exit

Juventus chief Damien Comolli is lining up to add Florent Ghisolfi to his management team.

Ghisolfi has just left Roma as sporting director, as confirmed by Claudio Ranieri at yesterday's presentation of new coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Comolli is ready to act swiftly and offer Ghisolfi a role at Juve.

Comolli is willing to make Ghisolfi Juve's new technical director after Cristiano Giuntoli's departure.

Also being considered at Juve is Roberto Goretti, currently with Fiorentina.