Savona delighted with Juventus goal in victory at Udinese

Juventus youngster Nicola Savona was delighted with his goal in victory at Udinese.

Savona struck just before halftime for the 2-0 win.

He said: "It's a huge personal satisfaction, but above all we played a great game and managed to bring home the 3 points. This victory belongs to all the fans who came to support us today.

"I certainly didn't expect this start to the season, but I'm more than happy.

"I have to try to continue like this even if it will be difficult to maintain these numbers..."