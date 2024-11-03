Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
New return date set for Newcastle fullback Trippier
Liverpool to buy new attacker from inside Premier League

Savona delighted with Juventus goal in victory at Udinese

Carlos Volcano
Savona delighted with Juventus goal in victory at Udinese
Savona delighted with Juventus goal in victory at UdineseTribalfootball
Juventus youngster Nicola Savona was delighted with his goal in victory at Udinese.

Savona struck just before halftime for the 2-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "It's a huge personal satisfaction, but above all we played a great game and managed to bring home the 3 points. This victory belongs to all the fans who came to support us today. 

"I certainly didn't expect this start to the season, but I'm more than happy.

"I have to try to continue like this even if it will be difficult to maintain these numbers..."

Mentions
Serie ASavona NicoloJuventusUdinese
Related Articles
Motta delighted with Thuram as Juve win at Udinese
Udinese coach Runjaic: We gave Juventus win in first-half
Deportivo La Coruna in talks with Cannavaro