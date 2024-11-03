Motta delighted with Thuram as Juve win at Udinese

Juventus coach Thiago Motta praised his players after their 2-0 win at Udinese.

An own goal and a strike from Nicolo Savona saw Juve 2-0 ahead at halftime, with Motta later singling out several individual performances.

The match:

"We played a great game in the 95 minutes, we were good in the first half, in the second half we defended well trying to restart quickly. The victory is deserved."

Koopmeiners played many minutes, all he needed was a goal:

"The goal will come for him, he is a special player for what he transmits to the team. I wanted to change him today but I can't because he does a lot of good for the team, I didn't see him in physical pain. He is a different player from the others and we are happy to have him."

The group is responding well:

"They were all good and they deserve compliments, even those who go on the bench, we have a squad with many good and strong players, with many games each of them can express themselves at their best. Today is an example of a game played well from the first to the last minute."

In the counter-attack we saw progress, Thuram perhaps gave his best performance:

"We all have to improve, me first in preparing the match, in trying to put each player in the right role, create a team harmony that can work. We can still improve, in the counter-attack today we did very well, in the first half we found a team ready to recover and restart, we were good at not giving him this opportunity, the performance was excellent by Thuram, technically speaking very good, he has something different from the other midfielders, he played a complete match, he deserves it for the work he does, the credit goes to him because he is very focused on the work."

What did you do well today?

"Everything, even tactically, we are organized and this leads us not to give restarts, we worked very well in this. He tried to do it to put us in difficulty, but we worked very well in this sense."

Does this victory take the pressure off after an important week?

"The responsibility is always the same, we are Juventus, but this is a stimulus, we play and perform to get the victory. We have to prepare Lille well. They will play with intensity but we will have to find determination."

In which position do you see Thuram best?

"He's a guy who needs his physique to be able to play like that, I've often spoken with Khephren and a player of that level can play as a midfielder, but then more or less tall makes little difference, he's responsible, he defends, he goes into the tackle. He can do a bit more when he's a few meters further forward."

After the disallowed goal, Udinese gave the impression of starting to believe in it a little more:

"The disallowed goal can give you a bit of a sense of danger, but I think we continued to work well, we continued to do what we had to do to deserve the victory."