Udinese coach Runjaic: We gave Juventus win in first-half

Udinese coach Kosta Runjaic admits they failed to compete with Juventus in the first-half of their 2-0 home defeat.

An own goal and Nicolo Savano's effort had Juve 2-0 ahead at halftime, with Runjaic frustrated over the Zebrette's performance.

The match:

"I think we didn't play in the first half of the game, we didn't exist, we let Juventus train, we weren't active. Performances like that aren't enough, it's the first time we've started a match so badly, we didn't win duels, Juventus were more intense, we weren't able to react, it's the second match this week in which we can learn a lot, even if things don't work we have to put energy on the pitch, we didn't do it and we conceded two goals."

Against the big teams for now there are still some difficulties:

"You can say that we are not yet mature for Europe, I was asked two games ago if we could be ready, but if we dream too much we risk not waking up. We need to be more mature, in Venice we could have scored more goals if we had been more mature, even today we could have done better against Juventus, I said it clearly to the players, we need to wake up and not forget Udinese's last season, we need to play together regardless of the opponent, going beyond our limits in every game, it's not enough to put the right intensity in the first 45 minutes and that's it.

"Sometimes in football you can get results quickly as well as the opposite, there are certainly teams that are better than us, but we have shown that if we all work together we can provide a good performance. We need to live in the present, we didn't do it today, the feeling is that today we weren't as present as Juventus on the pitch. We played in a way that was too complicated, unable to keep the ball, we let Juventus enter with even more confidence and we lost. We need to work on this in training, we need more stability over the ninety minutes for a calm season, I don't want to be negative, I'm optimistic, maybe we needed a week like this, it's a week in which we understood that we need to play well for the entire ninety minutes.

"In Venice we started well and then we gave up, today we started badly and then played in the second half. We've taken two games, we need to learn the right lessons from them. Atalanta is stronger than us, but if we have the right lessons we can also play like them in the long run, but there are some things we need to work on, no one can say when they play against us that it will be an easy match, today we showed good intensity against Inter, Juventus also came under pressure against us, but it's not enough to play well just for a fraction."

We see you frowning:

"I'm angry because sometimes we give away points, I still have the Venezia match in mind, today we reacted in the second half of the game, almost scoring in the second half, but the game starts from the first minute, not the second half, we will have to be able to play with a certain balance, understanding that if we don't put what we've prepared on the pitch we have to react, changing the plan, the team must understand that we have to play differently as needed, perhaps managing to get to half-time remaining at 0-0 or down by a goal, but then talking in the locker room to sort things out, the players on the pitch must take the right responsibilities to change the plan on the fly if needed. The positive thing is that we lived this experience today, the signal was important, we understood what we have to do for the rest of the season."