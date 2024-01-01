Savona and Vlahovic happy as Juventus thump Hellas Verona

Nicolo Savona was floating after scoring for Juventus on debut in victory over Hellas Verona.

Dusan Vlahovic gave Savona the goal after failing to connect with the youngster's header before it dropped over the goalline.

"He told me that he didn’t touch it, so he left it to me. I am very happy to have scored my first goal and helped the team win,” Savona told DAZN.

“It is a dream, I hope to continue like this."

Vlahovic also said: “We are playing a different style of football. That doesn’t mean we didn’t do well last year. I was a bit unlucky in the first round, I scored twice today and we had the right attitude, which is fundamental. The result is just a consequence of all that hard work.

“I would not like for it to be interpreted the wrong way. He is certainly working hard on our aggression and our attitude. We all agree that our attitude is the key to everything, if we have the right mentality, it all works better.

“We play for each other, but also there are tactical changes that we know about.”