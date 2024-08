Aston Villa winger Iling-Junior taking Bologna medical

Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior is a step away from signing with Bologna/

Iling-Junior is in Italy today for a medical ahead of penning terms on a season-long loan deal, says TMW.

Bologna have acted quickly after an injury suffered to young attacker Nicolo Cambiaghi.

Iling-Junior will sign for the Rossoblu on a straight loan arrangement without a permanent option.

The former Chelsea junior moved to Villa earlier this summer from Juventus.