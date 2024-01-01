Juventus coach Motta: Vlahovic? Great talent always needs the team

Juventus coach Thiago Motta is eager not to put too much pressure on Dusan Vlahovic.

Motta, however, has hopes of the striker being prolific this coming season.

He said, "It is a united group that has the ambition to do important things. To do this you have to start from the first day at work and it will always be like this day after day to achieve something.

“There is no pressure (on Vlahovic), just a great responsibility. Dusan's work, like that of everyone else, cannot be stopped just by seeing the goals.

"There are many things to do in football, he knows it very well and he knows how to do it. He is an important player for the team, but I also said it in the first conference I gave: great talent always needs the team."