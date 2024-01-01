Serena laments: Vlahovic can do so much more for Juventus

Former Juventus striker Aldo Serena says Dusan Vlahovic plays too much within himself.

Serena feels the Serbia striker has much more to offer the Bianconeri.

He told Corriere di Torino: "Dusan lacks nothing, I'm surprised that he hasn't yet expressed his full potential, as we also saw with Serbia at the European Championships. He scored goals and could have scored more, but Juve's game last year didn't enhance him.

"In his attitudes of impatience when he can't make an impact; he seemed a bit conditioned by the desire to always have to and want to become the leader of Juve and he's a bit self-absorbed. But we're still talking about a great striker."

Asked if new coach Thiago Motta can be good for Vlahovic, Serena added: "I think it could help him, as long as Vlahovic knows how to fit into the new reality of Motta's game with more balance and relaxation, and with more desire to link the game, to be present in the construction, as Thiago asks."