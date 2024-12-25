Sassuolo chief Carnevali reveals Berardi sale talks planned

Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali admits Domenico Berardi could be on the move in January.

Carnevali also says Juventus and Atalanta have tried to sign the attacker in the past.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Today, the most important thing for us and for the boy is that he is back playing after his injury, and above all, that he’s returning to high levels,” he told RAI GR Parlamento

“What will happen, we’ll see together. As of today, there is no request.

“We are all focused on Sassuolo. Then we’ll make our evaluations, as we’ve always done in these years, we’ll sit down with the clubs that ask for him because there’s something special, something different with the boy.

“We’re always in sync on all aspects.”

Carnevali also said, “There have been more moments, times when perhaps someone could’ve signed him because the club was also willing to make a sale, but then, for various reasons, it didn’t happen.

“We’ve had several requests, I think of Juventus, Atalanta, and other teams over the years, but for one reason or another, primarily our will and then the player’s, and maybe there weren’t those economic offers that would have led us to a solution.”