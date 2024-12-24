Man Utd prepare to step up plans for Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United are said to be serious about buying Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Red Devils have not enjoyed the best of luck with their recent purchases from the Serie A.

While both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to impress, United are now targeting midfielder Ederson.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has played 100 times for Atalanta, winning the Europa League last term.

He was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, but the Anfield club had other midfield targets.

He may now be in line for a huge money to a top tier Premier League club in United.