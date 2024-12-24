Tribal Football
Capello insists Inter Milan remain title favourites

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello says Inter Milan remain favourites for the Scudetto.

Inter trail leaders Atalanta at Christmas, but Capello is convinced the champions will successfully defend their crown.

He said, "They weren't brilliant and mean as other times, but in the end the success is legitimate. Even if Lautaro continues not to score, Inzaghi remains in pole position for the Scudetto."

On Atalanta, Capello continued: "After lifting the Europa League, La Dea seems to have another spirit, another strength in going to take the three points. Winning makes you change your mentality."

Then on Juventus, he said: "In Monza they finally managed to win, but they haven't convinced me completely yet. Good first half, in control, with Koopmeiners good in midfield, then in the last 20-25 minutes they just thought about defending, retreating into their own penalty area, almost as if they were a bit tired.

"I expected a slightly different style of football."

