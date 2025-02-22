Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Real Madrid face Atletico; Liverpool meet PSG

Sarri: A six-month offer from AC Milan...?

Carlos Volcano
Sarri: A six-month offer from AC Milan...?
Sarri: A six-month offer from AC Milan...?Action Plus
Maurizio Sarri is tightlipped on reports of an offer from AC Milan this season.

It's been suggested the former Napoli and Lazio coach was offered the Milan job before the appointment of Sergio Conceicao.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Sarri told Il Corriere dello Sport: “To bring back my enthusiasm, I need a great project. In the last ten years I have worked in important teams, now I hope to receive the right proposal to rekindle that spark. Otherwise I will still be standing still.

“A six-month contract offer from Milan? I won’t answer, in general I can say that I have received proposals structured in such a way as not to tempt me.

"Serie A is my home, the league best suited to my characteristics and the one in which I would feel most at ease. Then I also like the Premier League, there is a unique atmosphere there.”

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanLazioNapoliSarri MaurizioFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan prepare for Theo sale as they seek replacement
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
DONE DEAL: Napoli sign AC Milan striker Okafor