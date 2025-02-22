Sarri: A six-month offer from AC Milan...?

Maurizio Sarri is tightlipped on reports of an offer from AC Milan this season.

It's been suggested the former Napoli and Lazio coach was offered the Milan job before the appointment of Sergio Conceicao.

And Sarri told Il Corriere dello Sport: “To bring back my enthusiasm, I need a great project. In the last ten years I have worked in important teams, now I hope to receive the right proposal to rekindle that spark. Otherwise I will still be standing still.

“A six-month contract offer from Milan? I won’t answer, in general I can say that I have received proposals structured in such a way as not to tempt me.

"Serie A is my home, the league best suited to my characteristics and the one in which I would feel most at ease. Then I also like the Premier League, there is a unique atmosphere there.”