DONE DEAL: Napoli sign AC Milan striker Okafor

Napoli have signed AC Milan striker Noah Okafor.

Okafor moves to the Serie A leaders on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Napoli have agreed a €1.5m loan fee for the striker to June. A permanent option worth €23.5m has also been included.

This season with Milan, Okafor scored one goal and made two assists in 17 competitive games.

A deal with RB Leipzig had been agreed earlier this month, but the move fell through over medical issues.