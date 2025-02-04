Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason

DONE DEAL: Napoli sign AC Milan striker Okafor

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Napoli sign AC Milan striker Okafor
DONE DEAL: Napoli sign AC Milan striker OkaforNapoli
Napoli have signed AC Milan striker Noah Okafor.

Okafor moves to the Serie A leaders on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Napoli have agreed a €1.5m loan fee for the striker to June. A permanent option worth €23.5m has also been included.

This season with Milan, Okafor scored one goal and made two assists in 17 competitive games.

A deal with RB Leipzig had been agreed earlier this month, but the move fell through over medical issues.

Mentions
Serie AOkafor NoahNapoliAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rashford, Dwaine & Man Utd: How the No10's escape route has just dropped in his lap
IT'S OFF: Okafor returns to AC Milan after RB Leipzig move collapses
Okafor sends final message to AC Milan fans before inking RB Leipzig deal