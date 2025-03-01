Sacchi warns: AC Milan need another revolution; Conceicao will have to go

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi says "another revolution" is needed at San Siro stadium.

Sacchi also concedes coach Sergio Conceicao may need to leave as part of the overhaul.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “This Milan is not a team. I say this with regret, because you know how much I love this club, but unfortunately you can’t escape the evidence. In Bologna there were eleven players scattered around the pitch, with nothing to keep them together, without a game, without an idea.

“At this point, there is only one thing left: another revolution. In the hope that, in this case, it is done with wisdom and following the golden rules that are the basis of building a team.”

On Conceicao, Sacchi also admits a change may be needed.

“I don’t think the club sees a future with him, but that’s my impression. As an external observer and a lover of Milan, I point out a few things: in the summer, the Rossoneri wanted a coach, Lopetegui, who was rejected by the fans.

"They switched to Fonseca. They bought five foreign players. Then they sent Fonseca away, took Conceicao and signed five more players. The result is the same: Milan never became a team.”

On next season, Sacchi also said: “I’m thinking of (Maurizio) Sarri or (Antonio) Conte. I also like (Marco) Baroni from Lazio, and I’m following (Cesc) Fabregas’ growth with attention and curiosity. The important thing is that a coach comes who gives a clear style of play.”