Roma coach Ranieri tightlipped on plans for Saelemaekers

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri is tightlipped on plans for Alexis Saelemaekers.

The Belgium midfielder is on-loan at Roma from AC Milan and has impressed for the Giallorossi this season.

However, asked about a permanent deal for Saelemaekers, Ranieri was coy.

He said on Friday: “That’s not up to me.

“I can give my technical evaluations, but economic decisions are not my concern.”