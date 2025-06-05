Sacchi warns AC Milan chiefs: Modric a big gamble

Tribal Football
Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi is unsure about a move for Luka Modric.

As he comes off contract at Real Madrid, Modric has emerged as a target for the Rossonero.

Sacchi, who also has been Real Madrid GM, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The question that is heating up Milan's present is the following: are the Rossoneri right to focus on Luka Modric, a player who is approaching forty and who, in the last two seasons, has not been a starter for Real Madrid?

"I have considered the economic aspect: Modric is a free agent and arrives on a free transfer, while the cost of his salary should be around 3.5 million euros.

"For the club, this is therefore a good deal from a financial point of view: there are young players who, between the cost of their transfer fee and their salary, require a significantly higher outlay and certainly do not have the technical qualities of Modric."

 

Is it worth the gamble?

Sacchi also stated, "But, guys, how can you bet on a forty-year-old player? I think that the Rossoneri fans are not very satisfied with this operation.

"It is clear that no one can argue with the Croatian's skill, he would be someone who does not understand anything about football. 

"But we asked ourselves how many games, and at what pace, will Modric be able to play? (...) Betting on him, however, seems like a gamble to me."

