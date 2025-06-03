Real Madrid legend Modric nears AC Milan switch

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Luka Modric is reportedly set to agree to a move to Serie A giants AC Milan, marking a new chapter after the end of his legendary spell with Real Madrid.

The Italians are confident of securing Ballon d'Or winner Modric after reaching a verbal agreement with the player, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Modric has departed Real Madrid as a free agent following a trophy-laden tenure at the club and now appears poised to extend his career at San Siro.

The Croatia international has been linked with Major League Soccer clubs like Inter Miami and Scottish side Rangers, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr was also considered a possible destination. 

However, Milan are reportedly confident of finalising a deal as soon as Wednesday, as they aim to strengthen a squad that finished eighth in the 2024–25 Serie A season.

