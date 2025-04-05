Sacchi: I love AC Milan so much; the club now needs unity

AC Milan great Arrigo Sacchi has called for unity inside the Rossonero.

Sacchi and Milan coach Sergio Conceicao have exchanged barbs in the press in recent weeks.

But Sacchi now tells La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have always thought that the club, with its history and its ideas, comes before the coach and the coach comes before the players. This means that the decisive role, in this affair, must be that of the ownership. It is essential, for everything to work and the engine to run smoothly, that there is perfect harmony between the various components of the club.

"I'll give you an example, so you can understand me better: Berlusconi was the man who gave the line, (Adriano) Galliani was responsible for making sure this line was followed, and (Ariedo) Braida did the same. And then there was me, that is, the coach, who in perfect harmony with the managers, had the task of transforming these ideas into a game.

"When (Silvio) Berlusconi told me that he wanted to win and convince, that for him football was a show, and that his goal was to entertain the public, it was immediately clear to me what I had to do: propose an innovative, beautiful, engaging and captivating game.

"And this success was possible because there was full sharing of views between the directors and the coach, between the CEO (Galliani) and the sporting director (Braida), between the coach and the players. Milan's problems this season are the result of mistakes made last summer, and by saying this we don't reveal any secrets. Evidently there was no chemistry between those who were supposed to work together, so much so that (Paulo) Fonseca, at the first difficulties, was fired.

"The people who are part of a club must row in the same direction with the aim of reaching the finish line before the opponents. If instead everyone goes their own way and tries to save only themselves, it ends up that we will not get anywhere. Here, precisely because I love Milan so much, I hope that now, in this period that is crucial for the definition of the project for next season, the mistakes of the very recent past are not made and, above all, that we focus on reliable men: the sporting director, the coach and the players.

"All united, and with a clear idea that comes from the top of the club, we can think of returning to greatness."