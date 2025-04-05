Juventus defender Kalulu: AC Milan decision made my career

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu has declaered Victor Osimhen as his toughest opponent.

Kalulu faced the Galatasaray loanee in Serie A when Osimhen was leading the line for Napoli.

Asked on Juve's first official podcast, Kalulu was asked for the toughest striker he's faced: “I think it was Osimhen.”

Kalulu, now in his seventh year in Serie A, was also asked about playing for AC Milan. He left Lyon as a youngster for the Rossoneri.

He said, “I thought about the club where I could develop the most, and I picked Milan.

“It was not an easy choice. I could not return home and could make no mistakes. I left my comfort zone and it was good for me.”

